Masked man caught on camera stealing puppy from North Texas pet store

Surveillance video shows the moment a masked man ran out of a McKinney pet store with a stolen puppy in his arms.

It led to an hours-long search for the dog and the suspect on Wednesday.

The incident happened minutes after Petland Puppies in McKinney opened its doors Wednesday, when store employees said a man with a mask came into the store and asked to see a German Shepherd puppy.

“So she brought the puppy to him there, he sat with the puppy for less than five minutes, acted like he was filling out paperwork,” said Maria Smith, director of corporate communications for Petland.

Surveillance video showed what happened next: In a corner, the suspect looked around while trying to put the dog in a bag he had carried in.

Moments later, he gave up and headed to the door. As a worker confronted him, the video showed the suspect take off running with the dog in his arms.

“When something like this happens, it’s like an attack on the family,” said Smith. “It’s heartbreaking for those kennel workers.”

The store called McKinney police, and tips quickly came in that the man had been seen with the dog out on the street.

Officers launched a search for the puppy, who still hadn’t been given a name.

“The primary goal in all of this was to get the puppy back,” said Smith. “To know that it’s out there somewhere, and we’re unsure if it’s being taken care of at all.”

After hours of stress and uncertainty, McKinney officers found the suspect and the stolen puppy, who was safe and sound.

Following everything he went through on Wednesday, the store’s manager decided to name the dog Freedom.

“That gives me chills,” said Smith. “It’s the perfect ending that we were looking for.”

McKinney police told NBC 5 the man accused of stealing the dog was in custody. We’re waiting for officials to release his name and the charges he’s facing.