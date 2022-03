Marylyn Love, the loyal, hard-working executive assistant to Jerry Jones for more than 40 years, has died.

The Cowboys owner issued a statement Thursday night.

“The entire Dallas Cowboys organization is devastated by the news of Marylyn’s passing,’’ Jones said. “Marylyn has been by my side, she has been my rock, my voice, my calm in the storm for more than 40 years.’’

