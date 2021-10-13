MARY KAY

Mary Kay Inc. Threatens Legal Fight Over Book; She ‘Is Turning Over in Her Grave,' Publisher Says

‘Pass It On,’ published Oct. 5, is already sold out. It’s written by a former Mary Kay employee who says she has nothing but good things to say about the founder and company

By Natalie Walters - The Dallas Morning News

Jennifer Bickel Cook worked directly alongside Mary Kay Inc. founder Mary Kay Ash for 25 years before the iconic cosmetics queen died in 2001.

“Everything I learned, I learned from Mary Kay,” Cook said, explaining why she decided to write a book about her experiences and dedicate the profits to charity.

Her positive memories of the legendary businesswoman, chronicled in Pass It On, could soon become ensnarled in a legal fight with the Addison-based company over a nondisclosure agreement and her efforts to woo independent sales consultants into promoting the book.

