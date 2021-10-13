Mary Kay Inc. Threatens Legal Fight Over Book; She ‘Is Turning Over in Her Grave,' Publisher Says

Jennifer Bickel Cook worked directly alongside Mary Kay Inc. founder Mary Kay Ash for 25 years before the iconic cosmetics queen died in 2001.

“Everything I learned, I learned from Mary Kay,” Cook said, explaining why she decided to write a book about her experiences and dedicate the profits to charity.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Her positive memories of the legendary businesswoman, chronicled in Pass It On, could soon become ensnarled in a legal fight with the Addison-based company over a nondisclosure agreement and her efforts to woo independent sales consultants into promoting the book.

Read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.