Mary Kay Ash Foundation Awards $100K in Grants to Four DFW Women's Shelters

In the United States, one in four women will experience domestic violence during their lifetime. That's one too many, according to the Mary Kay Ash Foundation.

The Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $100,000 to four North Texas domestic violence shelters: Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, The Family Place, Denton County Friends of the Family, and Hope's Door New Beginning Center.

The shelters will each receive $25,000 to help put their clients on the path to safety, hope, and healing. The Foundation's funds will provide continued support for general operating costs, transitional housing, outreach counseling facilities, as well as therapeutic services, legal representation, and other services.

"In Texas, one in three women will experience domestic violence and Dallas County has the highest number of female domestic violence deaths in the state of Texas," 1 said Jessica Bair, board member of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation and great-granddaughter of Mary Kay Ash. "When my great-grandmother began her foundation more than 20 years ago, she envisioned a world where no woman would feel unsafe. Our mission to achieve that vision begins at home, in North Texas."

In addition to the grants, on May 11, employees at Mary Kay Inc. assembled 600 Mary Kay "Pink Changing Lives" care kits for donation to the four North Texas shelters. The care kits were packed to celebrate Mary Kay Ash's Go-Give Spirit on her birthday.

"Over the years, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has been a steadfast ally in our fight to break the cycle of domestic violence terrorizing so many of our neighbors. The foundation's generous support and dedication to our mission has saved the lives of thousands of women and children by enabling us to provide our comprehensive continuum of care at no cost to our clients." Jan Langbein, chief executive officer of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support.

"We are so grateful for the longtime support from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation that has helped us serve nearly 20,000 survivors in 2022 alone. As the largest family violence service provider in Texas, generous grants like this are critical to our work of helping survivors progress from fear to safety through emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling, and skills development." Mimi Sterling, chief executive officer of The Family Place.

"Denton County is one of the fastest growing counties in Texas … and Denton County Friends of the Family serves as the sole provider of free, comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in the area. 2022 marked a record 10% increase in crisis line calls and texts; and a 20% increase in clients sheltered and in the number of shelter days. The grant from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation is an investment in the safety, hope, healing, and justice of the ever-growing number of individuals whose lives will forever be changed by domestic violence and/or sexual assault. This investment creates a path for the healing of our clients." Toni Johnson-Simpson, MSW, executive director, Denton County Friends of the Family.

"Domestic violence continues to represent a quarter of all crime reported in Collin and Dallas counties. The funding from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation will provide for the most critical needs of victims of family violence. Our partnership with the Mary Kay Ash Foundation will change lives by helping to equip individuals and families with the tools needed to recover from trauma and establish lives free from abuse. This translates to safer families and healthier communities." Christina Coultas, chief executive officer Hope's Door New Beginning Center.

Since 2000, 2,700 organizations advocating for eradicating gender-based violence have received grants from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation. To help break the cycle of abuse, the foundation has awarded more than $56 million to shelters, programs and services. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation.org.

Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers.

Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $92 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.