Mary Frances Burleson, former president and CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies, died of natural causes on Nov. 27. She was 87.

Burleson, who started her career as a part-time secretary and receptionist in 1958, moved up in the company all the way to CEO from 2000 to 2020. She previously served as Executive Vice President, General Sales Manager and in 1989, was named president of the company. Burleson also opened the fourth office for Ebby Halliday in Richardson.

Mentored by Ebby Halliday herself, Burleson and Halliday worked side by side for 57 years during which a close friendship grew. Burleson described herself as "an Ebby girl through and through," and strove to continue the legacy of Halliday, who passed away in 2015 at age 104.

Burleson spoke with NBC 5's Brian Curtis in 2018 and talked about her work effort and passion for the realtor company. She spoke highly of the DFW housing market and said that the state's world-class airport, no state income tax and warm weather make North Texas the perfect place to buy a home.

Burleson, an award-winning realtor, also had passions outside of her dayside job. She and her husband of over 50 years, Rufus C. Burleson, were proud participants in show dog competitions. Through their team Marburl Boxers, more than 100 dogs have completed championships and won countless other awards. Burleson, a woman of faith, also was a longtime member of Park Cities Baptist Church.

"That dedication touched the lives of thousands of people across the North Texas community, the nation and beyond," Abby Halliday Companies said in a press release. "We at the Ebby Halliday Companies are forever grateful for her vision, for her leadership, and for her friendship. She is and will be greatly missed."