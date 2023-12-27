Mark Cuban's sale of Dallas Mavericks unanimously approved by NBA

The NBA Board of Governors on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve the sale of majority interest of the Dallas Mavericks to two families who head the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

As expected, Mark Cuban’s sale to the Adelson and Dumont families met little if any resistance from 29 NBA Board of Governors members, easily garnering the three-fourths majority of votes needed to gain approval.

A person familiar with the sale terms told The Dallas Morning News that the sale price is at a franchise valuation of between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion, with the Adelson and Dumont families acquiring 77% and Cuban keeping the remaining 23%, as well as operational control of the team.

It’s a landmark deal because it’s believed to be the largest cash transaction in NBA history, with no debt service. Miriam Adelson, the 78-year-old widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, funded the purchase by selling $2 billion of Sands Corp. stock and using additional cash at hand.

