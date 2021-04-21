Mark Cuban Organization Holds Food Distribution Event in Dallas

As an appreciation event for residents of the Cedar Crest neighborhood of Dallas, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center conducted a drive-thru food distribution in the Cedar Crest neighborhood of Dallas.

The Center Table Spring Giveaway Program is presented by the Mark Cuban Foundation in partnership with The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and The Heroes Foundation.

Thursday the North Texas Food Bank will distribute up to 500 food boxes.

The food is free and there's no registration but meals are first-come, first-serve for Cedar Crest Residents in Dallas.

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center supports young people with career readiness programs.