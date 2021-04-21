Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center

Mark Cuban Organization Holds Food Distribution Event in Dallas

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As an appreciation event for residents of the Cedar Crest neighborhood of Dallas, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center conducted a drive-thru food distribution in the Cedar Crest neighborhood of Dallas.

The Center Table Spring Giveaway Program is presented by the Mark Cuban Foundation in partnership with The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and The Heroes Foundation.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Thursday the North Texas Food Bank will distribute up to 500 food boxes.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

George W. Bush 51 mins ago

President George W. Bush Says Getting COVID-19 Vaccine is ‘Liberating'

The food is free and there's no registration but meals are first-come, first-serve for Cedar Crest Residents in Dallas.

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center supports young people with career readiness programs.

This article tagged under:

Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball CenterDallascedar crest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us