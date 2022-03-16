On Monday, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center opened its gym and set up a hot meal distribution in the parking lot.

"Today we're providing hot meals for students that are out on spring break, and families and just our neighbors," said Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center CEO Trina Terrell-Andrews. "Cause I know by the end of the week probably, pantries and refrigerators will be empty, so maybe we can relieve a little of that stress."

The goal is to help fill the meal gap left when students aren't getting their lunches at school during spring break.

"How many are we taking care of?" Terrell-Andrews asked one driver who pulled up to the Beyond Meat food truck. "Do you want water or Gatorade?"

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center started giving away free food after the pandemic started.

"So this is our second time doing it. We decided to do it last year because there was so many things going on in a lot of our lives and our families needed support," Terrell-Andrews said. "We're seeing a lot of new faces that normally wouldn't come."

On Friday, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center will host the North Texas Food Bank for another food distribution give-away.

"We're supposed to take care of our neighbors," Terrell-Andrews said. "That's why we do this."