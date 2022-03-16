spring break

Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center Hosting Spring Break Food Distributions

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is helping fill the food gap some experience during spring break

By Noelle Walker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

On Monday, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center opened its gym and set up a hot meal distribution in the parking lot.

"Today we're providing hot meals for students that are out on spring break, and families and just our neighbors," said Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center CEO Trina Terrell-Andrews. "Cause I know by the end of the week probably, pantries and refrigerators will be empty, so maybe we can relieve a little of that stress."

The goal is to help fill the meal gap left when students aren't getting their lunches at school during spring break.

"How many are we taking care of?" Terrell-Andrews asked one driver who pulled up to the Beyond Meat food truck. "Do you want water or Gatorade?"

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center started giving away free food after the pandemic started.

"So this is our second time doing it. We decided to do it last year because there was so many things going on in a lot of our lives and our families needed support," Terrell-Andrews said. "We're seeing a lot of new faces that normally wouldn't come."

On Friday, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center will host the North Texas Food Bank for another food distribution give-away.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

federal reserve 18 mins ago

How the Federal Reserve Rate Hike Could Impact North Texans

nocona 21 mins ago

Nocona Community Grieves Golf Student-Athlete Killed in West Texas Crash

"We're supposed to take care of our neighbors," Terrell-Andrews said. "That's why we do this."

This article tagged under:

spring breakbasketballfood distributionMark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us