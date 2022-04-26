Marion Barber III Sentenced Following 2019 Arrest

On Tuesday, Denton County law officials announced Marion Barber III, former running back with the Dallas Cowboys has pleaded no contest following a 2018 arrest.

According to court records, Barber faced two charges of criminal mischief after damaging two vehicles while he was running in Frisco.

The two separate incidents occurred in 2018, in which a witness alleged that on July 23, Barber charged toward their vehicle, causing large dents to the side of their cars.

According to Detective R. Winter, during the investigation, Winter discovered a call on July 22, 2018, of a male running toward the hood of their vehicle and continuing to run as if nothing was in his way.

No arrests were made, causing law officials to issue an arrest warrant after positively identifying Barber.

In 2019, Barber was arrested during a traffic stop by Prosper PD for two outstanding warrants in connection to the damagers after officers pulled him over for an equipment violation.

Following his appearance in court, the judge ruled Barber to 12 months probation, 60 hours in community service, and up to $2,000 in restitution.

In addition to Barber's sentencing, he must also attend court-appointed anger management classes.

From 2005 to 2010, Barber played for the Cowboys and then spent one season with the Chicago Bears before retiring.

Prior to his arrest, Barber was detained by police and given a mental health evaluation after allegedly damaging a car in 2014.

The former running back is best known not only for his impressive tackling skills with the Cowboys but for his humanitarian efforts and giving back to his community.