Marine veteran Jim Hickey walked from Austin to San Antonio to share the story of a girl's battle with cancer.

After an 11-day journey, he finished on Sunday, he met his family at a firehouse off I-35 in Government Hill.

His cancer walk is aimed at raising awareness for children who are battling cancer. Stella is the youngest of seven and was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer. She was most recently diagnosed with a second type of cancer.

Her family started a donation page to pay for treatment with the goal of raising $25,000.

“The donations aren’t coming in as much as I would hope so I’m hoping that people see this and see this story about her and help her family and help her beat her brain cancer,” Hickey said.

More information on how to support Stella's journey can be found here.