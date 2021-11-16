Marine Surprises Sons With Emotional Reunion at School

Three North Texas brothers got a big surprise at school today.

A special visitor they have not seen in over 300 days stopped by.

Gunnery Sgt. Benni Bennett of Keller popped into his sons’ classrooms after being away on duty, including on an eight-month deployment.

The U.S. Marine surprised his three sons and their classmates at Trinity Meadows Intermediate and Woodland Springs Elementary Schools in the Keller ISD.

Bennett will be home for 20 days before returning to North Carolina where he is stationed.

“We’re going to go hiking, relax in the jacuzzi, barbeque, have a good time,” he said.

Bennett plans to retire from the Marine Corps. in 2023 after 20 years of service.