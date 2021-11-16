KELLER

Marine Surprises Sons With Emotional Reunion at School

By Maria Guerrero

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Three North Texas brothers got a big surprise at school today.

A special visitor they have not seen in over 300 days stopped by.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Gunnery Sgt. Benni Bennett of Keller popped into his sons’ classrooms after being away on duty, including on an eight-month deployment.

The U.S. Marine surprised his three sons and their classmates at Trinity Meadows Intermediate and Woodland Springs Elementary Schools in the Keller ISD.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

powerless 2 hours ago

Feds Recommend Steps to Avoid Future Winter Power Outages in Texas

McKinney Police 2 hours ago

McKinney Police: Woman Shot by Husband Clearing Out Gun

Bennett will be home for 20 days before returning to North Carolina where he is stationed.

“We’re going to go hiking, relax in the jacuzzi, barbeque, have a good time,” he said.

Bennett plans to retire from the Marine Corps. in 2023 after 20 years of service.

This article tagged under:

KELLERFort Worthkeller independent school districtreunionUS Marines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us