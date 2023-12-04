Marie Osmond to help Sundance Square celebrate Christmas

It'll feel a lot like Christmas in Fort Worth this week. The annual tree lighting in Sundance Square happens on Wednesday along with a mini-concert from singer Marie Osmond.

"I'm not giving the show away, but we're gonna do a couple of little things. It'll be fun," Osmond said in an interivew with NBC5.

The 80' Norway spruce that stands in Sundance Square continues the city's tradition of having the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas. It arrived last week after an 1,1100-mile journey from northern Michigan.

The owners of Sundance Square, Sasha and Ed Bass, donated the tree and invited Osmond to perform a “Have Yourself A Marie Little Christmas" holiday music mini-concert.

A local interfaith choir will add its voices.

"I think they were trying to get like 30. I think it's gone crazy, but all the different faiths are coming out, the Christian faiths, and all these people and kids and it's just going to be incredibly fun to sing with all of them. I haven't worked with them yet, but I have heard that they sound phenomenal and so I'm super super excited to sing a few songs with them," Osmond said.

Osmond will also debut the arrival of Light the World Texas Giving Machine in Sundance Square.

It's a vending a machine that allows people can donate to help those in need around the world. A donation from $5 to $150 will provide clothing, hygiene items, meals, medicine or other needs.

The Giving Machine was in San Antonio last week. It will be in Sundance Square from December 5th through December 7th. It will travel to Grapevine from Dec. 9 through Dec. 18 before one final stop in at the Historic Downtown McKinney from Dec. 19 until Jan. 1, 2024.

"I just love the holidays and these giving machines to me, they're just such a fun way to teach our Children and ourselves," Osmond said. "You know that the spirit of giving is what the holidays are all about and 100% of your donation goes to the cause that you're giving to, which is fantastic."

The 77th Annual Fort Worth Community Christmas Tree Lighting in Sundance Square is on Wednesday, December 6th. It kicks off at 6:30pm with the the Marie Osmond “Have Yourself A Marie Little Christmas” holiday music mini-concert. At 7:00 pm, Osmond will join Mayor Mattie Parker to count down the tree lighting.

Osmond whose career spans six decades will also be at Arlington Music Hall Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8 for the Marie Osmond Symphonic Christmas. Tickets are still available.