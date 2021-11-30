DallasNews.com

Marcus Lamb, Founder of Dallas-Area Christian TV Network Daystar, Dies at 64

Dallas-area televangelist Marcus Lamb has died, his Daystar Television Network announced.
Dallas-area televangelist Marcus Lamb has died, his Daystar Television Network announced.

Daystar said in a post on its website that Lamb died Tuesday morning. He was 64.

“He leaves behind a legacy of fiercely loving the Lord, all the people of the world and, most of all, his family,” the network said.

The network did not say how Lamb died, but a Facebook post from Perry Stone Ministries on Nov. 18 said Lamb was being treated for a severe case of COVID-19.

Click here to read more from our media partners at the Dallas Morning News.

