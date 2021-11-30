Marcus Lamb, Founder of Dallas-Area Christian TV Network Daystar, Dies at 64

Dallas-area televangelist Marcus Lamb has died, his Daystar Television Network announced.
Daystar said in a post on its website that Lamb died Tuesday morning. He was 64.
“He leaves behind a legacy of fiercely loving the Lord, all the people of the world and, most of all, his family,” the network said.
The network did not say how Lamb died, but a Facebook post from Perry Stone Ministries on Nov. 18 said Lamb was being treated for a severe case of COVID-19.
