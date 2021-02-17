Many Parkland Hospital-Operated COVID-19 Vaccine Sites Close Due to Freeze

Parkland-operated coronavirus vaccine hubs located at the Ellis Davis Field House and Dallas College- Eastfield Campus (Mesquite) will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 18, due to the low temperatures.

Individuals with an appointment originally scheduled for Thursday at the two locations can receive their vaccine at the same appointment time at the Parkland Memorial Hospital located at 5200 Harry Hines Boulevard.

Parkland Hospital requests that individuals come only at their scheduled appointment time.

Parkland will contact individuals directly to reschedule appointments if they are unable to travel to the hospital.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Other Parkland-operated sites and clinics that will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 18, are:

All Community Operated Primary Care Centers

All Women's Health Centers

All Parkland Outpatient Specialty Clinics

All Urgent Care Emergency Centers

Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center

Sam Tasby Middle School in Dallas (Walk-Up Testing Site)

Irving Health Center (Walk-Up Testing Site)

West Dallas Multipurpose Center (Walk-Up Testing Site)

According to a release, Parkland said they will call individuals with upcoming appointments scheduled for Thursday.

Parkland will provide more instructions and information with the public as it becomes available, until then the hospital asks individuals not to contact them.