Many North Texas Attractions to Keep Mask Policies in Place Ahead of Spring Break

Most popular North Texas spring break attractions will continue to limit capacity and require guests to wear masks even as Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) order lifting the COVID-19 mask mandate and allowing businesses to open at 100% capacity goes into effect Wednesday.

Spring break kicked off Saturday at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie.

Caitlyn Blacker, Epic Waters director of marketing, said the waterpark would be keeping its mask rule and operating at 50% capacity to maintain social distancing.

“We do require masks when people are entering the facility and leaving the facility, and if they’re standing at any lines like concession, the bar, or guest services and retail, or if they’re playing in the arcade,” she said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A year into the pandemic, many North Texas families are choosing a staycation instead of traveling, Blacker said.

“We have seen a lot of staycationers who don’t necessarily want to visit family who are in other cities," she said. "So we’ve seen a ton of local people come out and enjoy the park."

Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine will also require masks in public places and capacity will be limited to 75%.

“We didn’t have a spring break last year since we all closed down," general manager Keith Furnas said. "This is our first spring break since 2019. We’re excited about it."

A new Guinness World Records exhibit opened at the Perot Museum in Dallas in time for spring break.

“There will be special times during the exhibit stay where we will be attempting Guinness World Record titles right here at the Perot,” Ridley Entertainment Director said John Corcoran director of Ridely Entertainment, which oversees the Guinness traveling exhibit.

“There’s hand sanitizer stations, very frequent cleanings, masks required. Again, we’re going to do everything we can, and let you make the decision what comfort level you have for interaction,” Corcoran said.

Social distancing is encouraged at the Perot Museum and face coverings are required for guests ages 3 and older.

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington will be open during spring break as well and will continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All workers and guests ages 2 and older will be required to wear masks and the park will continue to use its guest reservation system.

Six Flags is open daily March 12-21.