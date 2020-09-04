Many North Texans Plan Holiday Weekend Travel Closer to Home

Over Labor Day weekend, some North Texans will head out in search of adventure or a little rest and relaxation.

And while overall AAA reports travel is down, it says 97% of all trips are taking place on the road.

That means many are staying closer to home, benefitting local and nearby destinations like Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

“There was an initial little kind of scare. But from April 1 until now, it’s just been crazy. We’ve been booked like crazy. It looks like a weekend every single day up there,” said cabin owner Monica Maynard Wood.

Through her company Glamcations, Maynard Wood owns three cabins, the first of which she opened 10 years ago.

She said they’ve seen a steady increase of customers, many from North Texas, over that time.

But as a realtor, she said she’s never seen a demand like there is today among those looking to buy or rent.

“Last summer to this summer, we were up 145%. That’s Broken Bow in general,” said Maynard Wood.

Closer to home, Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine said while they wouldn’t call business booming, they’ve seen an uptick in local business.

“The staycation as people are calling it is something we’re seeing here at Great Wolf. It’s convenient. It’s safe. It’s fun,” said General Manager Keith Furnas. “I think those factors are kind of what drives that for folks in this area.”

Furnas said they’re currently operating under a reduced capacity to make sure guests and staff stay safe.

Over Labor Day weekend, he said they’ll reach it.

Furnas said compared to years past, more of those guests are coming from the local market.

They’re also staying more days on average and spending more time at the resort.

“That’s definitely helped to alleviate the financial pressure, which has been nice, but I think the important part is we’re able to give people a place to come to to get out of the house,” said Furnas.

It’s also giving them an opportunity to explore destinations closer to home.

“That’s a silver lining across the board. I mean, there’s so much goodness to that,” said Maynard Wood.