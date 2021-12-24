Mansfield Timberview Shooting Suspect Arrested for Bond Violation

The man who has been charged in the shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School in October has been arrested once again.

According to officials, Timothy Simpkins was arrested for violating the terms of his original bond by failing to provide a urine analysis test.

Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly opening fire inside the school on Oct. 6.

A total of four people were hurt, including two students and two adults.

Investigators said the incident began as a fight between students in a classroom on the second floor of the school, at which point Simpkins pulled out a gun.

Simpkins fled the scene after the shooting but was taken into custody hours later and released from the Tarrant County Jail after paying a $75,000 bond.

As part of his bond conditions, Simpkins was on house arrest with a GPS monitor, could not possess a firearm, and could not have contact with any of the victims.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.