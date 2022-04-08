Mansfield Sixth Grader to Throw First Pitch at Rangers' Home Opener

A Mansfield sixth-grader will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Rangers' home opener on Monday.

Orion Jean, a sixth-grader who was recently named Time Magazine's "Kid of the Year," will throw the first pitch to Hall of Fame catcher Pudge Rodriguez.

NBC 5 has profiled Jean several times over the past few months.

Jean has worked tirelessly to promote literacy, fight hunger, and spread kindness.

He reached his goal of collecting 500,000 books for kids in need in three months as part of his Race to Kindness campaign.

He collected hundreds of toys for kids at North Texas hospitals, and he collected 100,000 meals for people in need during the pandemic.

The Texas Rangers will kick off their season against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 8, and the home opener will be April 11 against the Colorado Rockies.