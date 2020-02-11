Mansfield Police Officer Looking for Nurses Who Helped After Crash

Mansfield police Ofc. Jim Polley walked around the department with a smile and an infectious laugh. He is back on the job this month after a serious motorcycle crash nearly 4 months ago.

“If I tell you all the stuff I broke,” Polley said, listing off his injuries.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2019 as Polley was riding his motorcycle home on northbound Highway 287 at Sublett Road in Arlington on a cold, wet day.

“There was an accident that I could not avoid,” Polley said. “How I hit, what I hit, I don’t know. If I got hit, I don’t know.”

What he does know is there were good Samaritans who helped him on the highway.

“When I woke up it was two ladies identifying themselves as nurses,” Polley said. “They’re telling me to lay still, and I’m not doing a very good job of that either. And that’s when one of them announces to me, ‘I’m a combat nurse and you need to lay still, and do you understand me?’ And I’d have saluted her, but the arm didn’t work."

He said he didn’t get or didn't remember their names, and efforts to find them at area hospitals have not been successful. He credited the nurses and that he wore his ballistic vest, something he never wears riding his motorcycle, for helping keep his injuries from being any worse.

“That’s the only reason I’m still here,” Polley said. “Thanks to the Lord almighty, I’m feeling really good!"

Polley said he hoped someone out there knows the nurses who helped him. He’d like to thank them in person.

“And I’d like to buy them a steak dinner,” Polley said with a smile.