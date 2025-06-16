The Mansfield Police Department is looking for the man who stabbed a woman at her home Saturday night.

Police said that just before 10:30 p.m., a woman living in the 400 block of S. Main Street called 911 to report that she had been stabbed.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim, a 49-year-old woman, told officers she heard a knock at her locked front door, followed by someone twisting the door knob.

She told police she opened the front door and a man she didn't know asked about a family acquaintance. She told officers she noticed he was holding a kitchen knife, but before she could react, he stabbed her twice in he torso and ran away.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The woman told police she immediately shut the door and called 911. She was transported to Methodist Mansfield Hospital, where she was last listed in stable condition.

Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the man. Police said the attack is believed to be an isolated incident, but they didn't elaborate on the investigation, and the description of the man offered in the press release was vague.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wells at weston.wells@mansfieldtexas.gov or at 817-276-4737, or you can call the Mansfield Police Department non-emergency number at 817-473-0211.