Mansfield officer wrangles big snake found curled inside a homeowner's sink

The police department said it knew it could count on a certain officer to get the job done.

By NBCDFW Staff

A Mansfield police officer found herself wrangling a slithery intruder Monday morning after responding to a hiss-terical call.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, officers received a call from a homeowner about a snake curled up inside her sink.

"When the call was dispatched, all of the officers knew that Officer Lynch was the perfect person for the job!" the police department said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Authorities said Officer Lynch handled the serpent and released it into a safe area.

The homeowner was very thankful for Officer Lynch's quick response and help, police said.

