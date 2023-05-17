Mansfield Man Charged With Aggravated Assault After Shooting Son, Stepdaughter: Police

A Mansfield man has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault after shooting his son and stepdaughter on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to 3 Arabian Court shortly before 11 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they determined that the incident began as a domestic dispute during which the husband argued with his wife and proceeded to assault her.

The husband then went into his 13-year-old son’s bedroom and shot him while he was sleeping, police said. He then went into his 21-year-old stepdaughter’s bedroom and shot her.

According to police, both victims were transported to Medical City Arlington by Mansfield paramedics. Both victims have undergone surgery and are currently listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police said the husband, identified as 52-year-old Thomas Boykin, was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Everman Jail. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault family violence involving serious bodily injury.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, police said.

