Mansfield ISD to Rename Athletic Complex After Late Football Coach

Mansfield ISD will name the multipurpose athletic complex at Mansfield High School after Daniel Maberry.

Maberry taught and coached football at Mansfield High for 18 years before he died on February 3, 2020 after a two-year battle with lymphoma. He was 47 years old.

According to Mansfield ISD, Maberry served for 22 years in education, all of which were with the school district.

Maberry was named head football coach at Mansfield High School before the 2016 football season.

He was first diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January 2018. He was forced to sit out of the 2018 season while he received treatment.

After his death, the Mansfield community held fundraisers in an effort to pay off the Maberry family’s home mortgage.

Mansfield ISD said Maberry left behind a legacy of having faith and finding joy no matter what the circumstances are.