Mansfield

Mansfield ISD to Rename Athletic Complex After Late Football Coach

Daniel Maberry died of cancer in 2020

NBC 5 News

Mansfield ISD will name the multipurpose athletic complex at Mansfield High School after Daniel Maberry.

Maberry taught and coached football at Mansfield High for 18 years before he died on February 3, 2020 after a two-year battle with lymphoma. He was 47 years old.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Mansfield ISD, Maberry served for 22 years in education, all of which were with the school district.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Greg Abbott 3 hours ago

Coming Up: Gov. Abbott to Discuss Border Security in Fort Worth

drowning prevention 6 hours ago

YMCA of Metro Dallas Hosting Free Swim Assessments This Saturday

Maberry was named head football coach at Mansfield High School before the 2016 football season.

He was first diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January 2018. He was forced to sit out of the 2018 season while he received treatment.

After his death, the Mansfield community held fundraisers in an effort to pay off the Maberry family’s home mortgage.

Mansfield ISD said Maberry left behind a legacy of having faith and finding joy no matter what the circumstances are.

This article tagged under:

MansfieldDaniel Maberrymansfield isd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us