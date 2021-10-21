Mansfield ISD to Host Safety and Security Town Hall on Thursday

Mansfield ISD is hosting a town hall meeting focused on safety and security at schools in the district.

According to Mansfield ISD, the meeting aims to allow the district to partner with the community in an open dialogue about the topic.

The meeting will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1110 West Debbie Lane.

Mansfield ISD said all community stakeholders are invited to attend.

The meeting will feature a panel of community leaders and experts, including Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu, School Board President Michelle Newsom, Chief Greg Minter from the Mansfield ISD Police Department, Chief Alexander Jones from the Arlington Police Department, and Chief Tracy Aaron from the Mansfield Police Department.

Bruno Dias, Mansfield ISD's Director of Safety, Security, and Threat Management as well as a representative from Texas School Safety Center will also be part of the panel, Mansfield ISD said.

According to Mansfield ISD, after discussing a variety of safety topics, attendees will be able to ask questions or share comments with the panel.

The feedback given will help the district's school safety committee to review systematic procedures and determine the next best steps, Mansfield ISD said.

There will be free shuttles located at Lake Ridge High School, Legacy High School, Mansfield High School, Summit High School, and Timberview High School to take riders to and from the meeting location on Oct. 21.

Shuttles will leave at 5:20 p.m. from each location and will return riders to their high school locations once the meeting concludes.