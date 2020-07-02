Mansfield ISD Joins Several North Texas Districts in Offering In-Person and Virtual Learning Options

Mansfield ISD will allow parents and guardians to choose between enrolling their child in virtual or in-person learning for the entire semester, the school district announced Thursday.

Mansfield joins several North Texas school districts in offering the two options, including Allen ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Garland ISD and others.

With a scheduled start date of Aug. 12, families will be asked to commit to their choice of in-person or virtual instruction for the entire fall semester, the school district said.

On June 18, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas public school students would return in person this fall.

The Texas Education Agency, after planning to release final health guidelines for in-person classes, postponed the release of the guidelines for at least the second time in two weeks since Abbott's announcement.

In an email to parents Thursday, Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock asked parents to make a decision between in-person or at-home learning by July 20 and said that students would remain in their chosen option for at least 9 weeks.

Allen ISD had previously announced that they would also offer the two options of traditional in-person learning or at-home learning.