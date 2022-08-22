Mansfield ISD Investigating Ransomeware Attack

The Mansfield Independent School District is investigating a ransomware attack that disrupted communications systems across the district Monday, administrators say.

In a news release Monday evening, a Mansfield ISD spokesperson said the cyberattack caused an outage in all systems requiring internet connectivity, including the district's website, Skyward online administration software, email and phone systems.

The district is also suspending all campus visitors due to the outage affecting schools' visitor and volunteer management system.

It's unclear what, if any, data was compromised in the attack, the district said. In a statement, the spokesperson said that "due to the ongoing investigation, MISD cannot disclose the timeline of events, all systems involved, specifics about the ransomware attack, or detailed next steps. However, we are working with the appropriate authorities to take preventative measures to protect staff, student, and family information."

"Once the issue was discovered, we immediately notified the appropriate authorities and are working closely with them to resolve the situation. We are working diligently to investigate the source of the disruption, confirm the extent of the impact on our systems, and restore full functionality as quickly and securely as possible." Superintendent Kimberley Cantu said in a statement.

Cantu said classes will continue in-person without the use of internet or web-based systems as the district investigates and works through the disruption.

Students and parents will be given updates through text messages, emails, calls and social media channels, the district said.