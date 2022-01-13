Mansfield ISD Closes All Campuses Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases

After announcing Wednesday they were closing six elementary campuses due to rising COVID-19 cases, Mansfield ISD says Thursday they are now temporarily closing all schools and buildings through Tuesday.

The COVID-19 spike caused absences and a shortage of substitutes at six elementary schools that were closed Thursday -- Janet Brockett, Louise Cabaniss, Judy Miller, Martha Reid, Tarver Rendon, and Roberta Tippet elementary schools.

The district said Thursday afternoon that "the high number of staff who are out, combined with a shortage of substitute teachers, is putting such a high strain on our day-to-day operations that it is currently not possible to provide a safe, productive learning environment for our students and staff."

All Mansfield ISD campuses will now be closed through Tuesday, Jan. 18.

"We intentionally chose a 5-day break to allow staff who are currently out sick to recover and to minimize the possibility of more community spread of the virus. MISD’s custodial staff will use this time to implement our COVID-19 deep cleaning protocol at all of our facilities," the district said in a statement on their website.

The district's custodial staff will implement COVID-19 deep cleaning protocols prior to when students and staff will return to campus.

Schools will resume classes Wednesday, Jan. 19.

In the meantime, all high school UIL activities will continue as scheduled and the district is asking students, staff, and parents to use caution to avoid further spread of the virus.

MISD Student Nutrition Department will be providing curbside meal pickup on Tuesday, Jan. 18 only from 11 a.m. to noon at Mary Jo Sheppard Elementary School, Della Icenhower Intermediate School, and Danny Jones Middle School.