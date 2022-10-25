Mansfield ISD Board Member Accused of Domestic Assault

A member of the Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees is facing a domestic assault charge, according to police.

Bianca Benavides Anderson was arrested Saturday at about 2 a.m. after police were called to a home on the 700 block of Ascot Park in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Police said that during the investigation officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Anderson, though they didn't release further details. Anderson was taken to the Mansfield Jail without incident and later charged with assault bodily injury family violence.

In a message to families, the board president Courtney Lackey Wilson acknowledged the arrest of the board's Place 5 member and said that because Anderson is an elected official and not an employee of the school district this issue must be handled by the board of trustees.

NBC 5 News, Mansfield Police

Wilson said she has consulted with the district's legal counsel and that they were assessing and evaluating the situation.

Anderson was elected to the school board in May 2022 and her current 3-year term ends in 2025.

The board of trustees meets once per month and the next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Anderson has not responded to an email from NBC 5 requesting comment.