mansfield isd

Mansfield ISD Board Member Accused of Domestic Assault

Board president says the district's legal counsel and board will address the member's arrest

UPDISNEY12
NBC 5 News

A member of the Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees is facing a domestic assault charge, according to police.

Bianca Benavides Anderson was arrested Saturday at about 2 a.m. after police were called to a home on the 700 block of Ascot Park in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Police said that during the investigation officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Anderson, though they didn't release further details. Anderson was taken to the Mansfield Jail without incident and later charged with assault bodily injury family violence.

In a message to families, the board president Courtney Lackey Wilson acknowledged the arrest of the board's Place 5 member and said that because Anderson is an elected official and not an employee of the school district this issue must be handled by the board of trustees.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Bianca Benavides Anderson
NBC 5 News, Mansfield Police
Bianca Benavides Anderson, booking photo.

Wilson said she has consulted with the district's legal counsel and that they were assessing and evaluating the situation.

Anderson was elected to the school board in May 2022 and her current 3-year term ends in 2025.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Burleson ISD 1 hour ago

Burleson ISD Approves Hiring Armed Officers for All Elementary Schools

decision 2022 2 hours ago

North Texas Transit Services Offer Free Rides to the Polls During Texas General Election

The board of trustees meets once per month and the next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Anderson has not responded to an email from NBC 5 requesting comment.

This article tagged under:

mansfield isdMansfieldMansfield policemansfield isd board of trustees
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us