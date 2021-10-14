Mansfield ISD Announces Heightened Security Measures After Timberview HS Shooting

The Mansfield Independent School District is increasing security across its campuses in response to last week's shooting at Timberview High School, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday night.

The district's new security measures come one week after an 18-year-old student at Timberview shot four people, including a teacher, after a fight in a classroom.

Earlier Wednesday, a student at Mansfield's Brooks Wester Middle School was being investigated after bringing a pellet gun to school. No one was hurt and the student who brought the gun "will be dealt with in accordance with our student code of conduct," the school's principal said.

"With the events that transpired at Timberview High School last week, we have been taking an even closer look at our systems, analyzing what is working and assessing what needs to be improved upon," superintendent Kimberley Cantu wrote.

The letter provided the following details on how the district is improving security.

The Mansfield ISD Police Department will be partnering with neighboring agencies to ensure that more law enforcement is available at our campuses.

There will be a designated staff member at the district level, who is fully trained in safety and security, to assist campuses in monitoring high-traffic and common areas in real time through our video surveillance systems.

In addition, random classroom checks will be implemented on our secondary campuses to check for weapons and other unauthorized objects using metal detector wands.

Cantu said the measures were in effect immediately until the district finalizes new safety recommendations.

"Please know that we are forming ways in which the community can voice their input pertaining to school safety, and our school safety committee—comprised of students, staff, parents and community members—will be reestablished to help review systematic procedures and determine the next best steps," Cantu wrote.

Plans were also being made for a town hall meeting where parents can ask questions and give their input to district leaders and law enforcement.