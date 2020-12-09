Mansfield Elects First Black Mayor in Runoff Race

The citizens of Mansfield elected Dr. Michael Evans, Sr. as their first Black mayor in the 130-year history of the city on Tuesday.

Evans is the senior pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, the oldest Black church in Tarrant County, Mansfield officials said.

Evans won the mayoral race with 52.7% of the vote over Brent Newsom, a member of the Mansfield City Council.

Newsom, whose term on the city council expires in May 2022, won 47.3% of the vote, Mansfield officials said.

Evans will take the seat held by David Cook, who stepped down to run for a seat in the Texas House. Cook won the race for state representative for District 96, which represents southern Tarrant County.

Evans and Newsom advanced to the runoff after facing off with city councilman Terry Moore, a city councilman and medical equipment salesman, and George Fassett, the CEO of a management consulting firm, in November.