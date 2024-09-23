Johnson County

Driver kills self after firing on police and deputies during multi-county chase

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the driver shot at deputies and police several times before the chase ended in Mansfield

By Frank Heinz

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and Mansfield Police Department investigate a chase that ended with a suicide on the Broad Street Bridge, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Ivory Taylor, NBC 5 News

A violent chase came to an end in Mansfield Monday after police say a driver who fired multiple shots at law enforcement killed himself.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, deputies began following a driver who led them on a chase from the Burleson area into Mansfield and Tarrant County.

The driver finally stopped near Texas 360 and Broad Street after apparently crashing. The sheriff's department said the driver died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It's unclear what the driver crashed into and no other damaged vehicles were seen at the scene.

NBC 5 News
The sheriff's department said that during the chase, the driver fired multiple shots at officers and deputies, hitting several units. No injuries to law enforcement have been reported, and officials have not said whether any of the officers or deputies returned fire.

The driver's identity has not been released, and it's unclear how the chase started or why the driver refused to pull over.

The Broad Street bridge over Texas 360 is closed while officials investigate the scene.

Officers from the Mansfield Police Department and state troopers with the Texas Department of Transportation assisted in the pursuit.

Johnson CountyTarrant CountyMansfieldBurleson
