Man's Identity Sought After Two People Killed in Forest Hill Home Wednesday Night: Police

Forest Hill police are searching for a man recorded outside the home of two people who were fatally shot last Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home on the 5000 block of Melinda Drive at about 11 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they searched the area and found two adults inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not yet been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Rudy Lincoln lives across the street and said he heard several gunshots Wednesday night.

"When I heard the shots, I made a call over there. He [victim] didn’t answer the phone. I called again, and that’s when I knew somebody wasn’t alive over there," Lincoln said. "He was an outstanding guy. I mean, he was a guy who was real quiet. He didn’t brag or boast or put nothing on social media on this or that. Everybody around here knew him."

Meanwhile, investigators with the Forest Hill Police Department obtained surveillance video from the victims' home that showed a Black man approaching a door or window wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the writing "Billie Branded" on the front and "The Billies" on the right sleeve. The man was also wearin grey or faded black pants, blue athletic shoes with white trim and a black mask over his face.

Lincoln described the shooting as senseless, echoing the police's ask for anyone who may have seen or known something to come forward.

"I’m drained, exhausted. Depressed, sad. There’s no need for that. I mean, both of them? Whoever did knew what they were doing. That’s pretty heartless to kill two people," he said. "There's no need for it. It's ridiculous."

Forest Hill police said due to the ongoing investigation no further information was able to be released.

If anyone recognizes this person please contact Detective Sumpter at 817-531-5278 or contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.