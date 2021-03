The body of an unidentified man was recovered Saturday from the Trinity River, officials said.

Canoers spotted the body in a tree or brush area in the river between Dallas and Irving, near South Walton Walker Boulevard, Irving police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it was called to assist with the recovery of the body at around 11:34 a.m.

No other information, including the man's identity or cause of death, was immediately available Saturday.