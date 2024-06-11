Grand Prairie

Man's body recovered after going underwater at Joe Pool Lake

A witness reported that one adult was unaccounted for

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team recovered the body of a man who fell off a boat and never resurfaced at Joe Pool Lake.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a possible drowning call on Saturday, June 8 at 5:03 p.m.

The Grand Prairie dive team began a search that evening until dark and resumed the search the next day.

On Monday, Grand Prairie officials said they recovered the missing swimmer at Joe Pool Lake.

