Man's body recovered after going underwater at Joe Pool Lake

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team recovered the body of a man who fell off a boat and never resurfaced at Joe Pool Lake.
The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a possible drowning call on Saturday, June 8 at 5:03 p.m.
The Grand Prairie dive team began a search that evening until dark and resumed the search the next day.
On Monday, Grand Prairie officials said they recovered the missing swimmer at Joe Pool Lake.
