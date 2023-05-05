Man's Body Recovered After Drowning in Joe Pool Lake Thursday

The body of a 22-year-old man last seen swimming in Joe Pool Lake has been recovered.

According to the Grand Prairie Fire Department, they were notified of a possible drowning in the lake just before 6 p.m. Thursday. A witness reported a swimmer last seen near marker LC11 hadn't resurfaced.

The department's dive team conducted a search and found the body of a man who was not wearing a life vest.

Only the man's age has been confirmed. His identity will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

"As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal flotation device while near or in the water," the fire department said in a statement.

The drowning is the first of the year at the lake.