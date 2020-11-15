Irving

Man's Body Located One Day After Deadly Motorcycle Crash

Officers on Saturday located the body of a man missing since a deadly motorcycle crash in Irving early Friday morning, police say.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez Gonzalez of Joshua, was located in a grass median "not clearly visible from the roadway" in between the westbound side of State Highway 183 and the service road, Irving police said.

Police said the crash happened early Friday morning on the flyover from the southbound side of State Highway 161 to the westbound side of 183. No witnesses of the crash contacted Irving police, but officers responded to a call for a "traffic hazard" on the flyover at 2:51 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a crashed motorcycle, but did not see a driver in the area. Police said it was assumed the driver left the scene before authorities arrived.

Police said they returned to the location after 1 p.m. Saturday to search for the driver of the motorcycle because the Richardson Police Department was conducting a missing person investigation for Gonzalez.

When Irving police returned, they said they located Gonzalez in the grass median, 25 feet below the flyover.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

