Man's Body Found in Plano Home After Early-Morning House Fire

The body of a man was found inside a Plano home that caught fire early Monday morning.

Plano firefighters were called to a large fire on Simpkins Place at about 5 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire was so intense that it was too dangerous to send firefighters inside the home to search right away.

Once firefighters had control of the fire, they were able to go inside and that's when they found the man's body.

The man's identity has not yet been confirmed and released to the public.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and an investigation is ongoing.