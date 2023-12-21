Manhunt for Uptown Dallas killer who gunned down an Army veteran

Relatives of a US Army veteran were grieving Thursday as police hunted the killer of 46-year-old Roderick Damon Butler.

Dallas police found him gunned down on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Relatives spent the day consoling his mother Tonie Butler, in her Fort Worth home that is filled with photos of her three boys.

“I was telling the police it felt like I was in a dream and I need to wake up,” she said.

Roderick was her middle son. She said she spoke with him nearly every day.

“Roderick was a kind person, considerate. He was an artist, real smart. He liked to rap,” she said.

His mother said Roderick was familiar with the Uptown Dallas neighborhood where the shooting happened. His older brother, Brent Butler Jr., said Roderick attended open mic and other events in Uptown Dallas.

“I keep thinking I’m going to be able to reach out to him or he’s going to reach out to me. It’s just tough to know that he was taken that way. We all know we have a time but nobody expects it to be so violent, so sudden. That’s the hard part about it,” the older brother said.

The spot where the shooting occurred is across from the Crescent office, hotel and shopping complex. Restaurants, stores and a Wells Fargo Bank branch are in the same retail strip where the victim was found.

His relatives hope surveillance cameras in that busy area will help solve the crime.

Police said the shooter was seen running toward Maple Avenue. Roderick Butler was taken to Baylor Dallas Medical Center where he died.

“The hospital was calling us and then the detective called and said don’t go to the hospital, come and see us,” Brent Butler said.

His mother said Roderick was a US Army veteran who dealt with mental health issues and spent time homeless. She said he moved into a Southeast Dallas apartment nearly two years ago and was no longer homeless.

“He put in a lot of effort too, to better himself. And that’s why he was there. He was not a harm to anyone. Roderick was actually the victim,” Tonie Butler said. “I don’t see any reason why.”

His mother and brother said they spoke out Thursday hoping to bring more attention to the case and capture the killer.

“My mom will have peace to know what happened and that person is behind bars,” Brent Butler said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Swanson at 469-934-5776 or by email at laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.