Manhunt continues in Collin County for suspect who led police on brief chase in Frisco

A man is on the run following a brief police chase and car crash in Collin County on Monday.



It ended on the Dallas Parkway just south of U.S. 380 in Frisco.



According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Dodge Challenger was stopped for a traffic violation in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway.



The driver pulled over, but when a state trooper made contact with him, they say the driver took off, did a U-turn under the Tollway, crashed into another vehicle, and ran off.



The passenger was arrested and taken to a hospital to get checked out. Texas DPS said they recovered a handgun and drugs in the car.



The driver ran off, heading east into a field. Police searched but were unable to find the suspect.



"The suspect is a black male wearing all gray, so if you see the suspect in his area, don't confront him, don't approach him, call 911, and let them know where you saw him," said Sgt. Tony De La Cerda, a DPS spokesperson.

The suspect has not been identified. Authorities said there was no threat to the public.



The passenger is being charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.