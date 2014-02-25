Shoe Store Manager Fatally Shot in South Arlington

Arlington police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old shoe store manager who was gunned down Tuesday during a robbery.

According to police, officers were called to the shopping center on the 3100 block of South Cooper Street at about 2 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived, police said the front door of the Red Wing Shoes store was locked, but the back door was open. Inside, they found the manager of the store dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Employees at the nearby Subway sandwich shop said shortly before they heard the gunshots they saw a man stop in front of their store and then glare at the employees inside.

The man, whom they described as looking like he was up to no good, walked away. A few moments later, they heard gunshots.

In front of the shoe store, a white sedan and several parking spaces in the strip shopping center were cordoned off Tuesday with yellow crime scene tape while homicide detectives investigated the crime scene.

The Arlington Police Department released a photo of the vehicle possibly connected to the shooting.

Police said they are searching for a light-colored, or champagne colored, late 90s to early 2000s model Toyota Tacoma extended cab pickup.

NBC 5's Scott Gordon contributed to this report.