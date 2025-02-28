Management of Southeast Dallas apartment complex sued over alleged safety failures

Owners of a Southeast Dallas apartment complex are facing a lawsuit alleging the property management companies have not done enough to keep tenants safe.

Documents obtained by NBC 5 reveal the Firouzbakht Law Firm, a personal injury firm, filed the suit against the Dallas Leased Housing Associates and the Dominium Management Services.

The firm represents the family of Darius Young – a 20-year-old shot and killed in the apartment’s parking lot in October of 2023.

The firm is also representing the family of a juvenile who they say was permanently injured in a parking lot shooting there in February 2024.

Our cameras were rolling in the aftermath of both incidents.

NBC 5 spoke to the lawyer representing families in the lawsuit. He told us it is reasonable for residents to expect a safe living environment where they pay rent. They allege the owners of the apartment failed to provide that.

“If an apartment complex has reason to know that there’s a lot of crime happening on the grounds, they have to take at least reasonable measures to try to protect the people who are living there and paying rent,” said Eric Firouzbakht.

NBC 5 reached out to Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins who told us the complex does sit inside a grid for what is known as Dallas’ Violent Crime Reduction Plan

Dominium Management Services released a statement that reads:

"This lawsuit has just been filed, and or legal counsel is actively reviewing the claims. We have a policy not to comment on pending litigation and will respond to the suit through the appropriate legal channels at the appropriate time."

Two-year resident Tiarra Brown said she is moving out of the complex and had a U-Haul parked in front of her apartment unit. She said safety was the motivation behind her decision.

“It’s very important, It’s the main thing because I have two little girls. A 14-year-old and a seven-year-old,” said Brown. “It’s still a lot of fighting. My nephew got shot in the back and in the ankle over here.”

Firouzbakht said his clients simply want justice.

“Not only from the criminal side against the people who have done this,” he said. “But also from the civil side, letting apartment complexes know that you can’t just take peoples’ rent and not hold up your end of the bargain and not doing anything to protect tenants.”