Man Wounded in Shooting in Arlington

By Claire Cardona

arlington-police-car-generic1
NBC 5 News

A 45-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Arlington, police say.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of the 400 block of Truman Street.

They found several shell casings in the street in front of a home, but no one was there, police said. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 57 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 1 hour ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

Later, police were notified that a 45-year-old man had gone to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that police think may have been connected to the earlier shooting.

The man was flown by helicopter to a Dallas hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us