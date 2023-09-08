Man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Alvarado

A husband and wife are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Alvarado on Sunday, police say.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation leads them to believe the husband, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 57-year-old Joe Stewart, shot his wife, 53-year-old Nora Stewart, then laid over her and shot himself.

The sheriff's department said they received a call from a neighbor who reported hearing gunshots at 2 a.m., but wasn't sure where it came from. The caller said a few hours later, at about 7 a.m., they spotted a deceased male and female on the ground outside of an RV parked in a residential neighborhood along the 4000 block of Oakview Circle.

When deputies responded, they confirmed the two individuals were dead.

An investigation is ongoing and no further details surrounding the circumstances of the incident have been released.