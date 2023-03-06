Man, Woman in Custody After Two Police Chases Monday Afternoon

A man running from a traffic stop is in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen box truck Monday afternoon, police say.

According to Mesquite Police, officers tried to pull over a woman along eastbound Interstate 30 near Broadway at about 2:05 p.m.

The woman initially refused to pull over but eventually stopped along I-30 near Hunnicut Drive and was taken into custody. A male passenger in her car ran from the traffic stop and tried to get away on foot.

As police searched the area for the man, they learned he'd taken an unoccupied box truck. Officers soon spotted the truck and tried to pull him over.

The man refused, leading police on a second pursuit.

Texas Sky Ranger was overhead when the man drove the wrong way down several streets and left the roadway to cut across parks and green spaces. As the man drove, the back of the truck's liftgate was dragging on the ground.

While near Munger and Junius streets, the man slowed down and jumped out of the moving truck before again trying to get away on foot.

The man jumped a fence and ran into an alley where he was taken into custody moments later by a police officer.

The truck eventually rolled to a stop after hitting a curb.

Police said both the original vehicle driven by the woman and the box truck driven by the man struck vehicles in Dallas, causing two minor accidents. No injuries were reported.

Police have not yet identified the man or woman or said what charges they'll face in connection with the pursuits. It's also not immediately clear why they refused to stop.