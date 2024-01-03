Man, woman dead in North Dallas murder-suicide, police say

Dallas Police say a welfare check ended up leading police officers to the scene of a murder-suicide on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home on the 10000 block of Steppington Drive, near Royal Lane and Central Expressway in North Dallas, just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023. Inside the home, the officers found two injured people.

Paramedics with Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and said both people, identified as 28-year-old Jesus Magana and 29-year-old Brenda Cruz, died at the scene.

Investigators determined Magana fatally shot Cruz before shooting himself.

Police did not reveal any other information about the investigation or say who requested the welfare check. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.