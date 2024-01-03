Dallas

Man, woman dead in North Dallas murder-suicide, police say

Dallas Police were asked to perform a welfare check at the home Saturday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Dallas Police say a welfare check ended up leading police officers to the scene of a murder-suicide on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home on the 10000 block of Steppington Drive, near Royal Lane and Central Expressway in North Dallas, just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023. Inside the home, the officers found two injured people.

Paramedics with Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and said both people, identified as 28-year-old Jesus Magana and 29-year-old Brenda Cruz, died at the scene.

Investigators determined Magana fatally shot Cruz before shooting himself.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police did not reveal any other information about the investigation or say who requested the welfare check. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas homicideNorth Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us