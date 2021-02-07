Man, Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Lake Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man early Saturday at a Lake Dallas apartment complex, police say.

At about 2:27 a.m., Lake Dallas officers responded to a call of an active shooter at the Lakeshore Apartments in the 300 block of East Swisher Road, where they found Michael Darrough wounded in the parking lot.

Darrough, 38, had been shot multiple times and was taken to Medical City Denton, where he died, police said.

Later Saturday, Lake Dallas police with the help of Dallas police arrested a man and woman in Dallas in Darrough's slaying.

Shineisha Renee Mann, 42, and Lindsey Ladell Crumpton II, 34, are both being held in the Denton County Jail on a murder charge.

Bail for both Mann and Crumpton has been set at $1 million, according to jail records.