Man Who Was Shot and Crashed Car into Fort Worth House Was Lyft Driver: Police

A man who was shot and crashed his car into a Fort Worth house in July and later died was a Lyft driver who was giving a ride to two people who tried to rob him, according to court documents.

Ibrahim Alkhateeb, 65, was shot in his head a little after midnight on July 5 and crashed into a house in the 3400 block of Wedgworth Road, police said.

Witnesses told detectives they saw two people exit Ibrahim’s car shortly before the crash, police said.

Chaeshuntae Walton, 17, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

After Alkhateeb died at a hospital last week, the charge was upgraded to murder.

According to Walton’s arrest warrant, detectives spoke with Alkhateeb’s family and learned he was working for Lyft at the time he was killed.

Fort Worth PD

Information from Lyft revealed that Walton was his customer that night and that she changed her Lyft profile about 20 minutes after the murder, police said.

Walton told investigators she and another person hired Lyft to go to a party that night and the other person tried to rob the driver and shot him in the head.

Walton said she changed her Lyft profile “because she knew this would come back on her,” according to the warrant.

Detectives said they could not identify the second suspect.

Walton is being held in the Tarrant County jail.

Her attorney, Samuel Terry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.