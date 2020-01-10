‘Good Guy With a Gun’ Who Took Out Church Gunman to Receive State’s Highest Honor

The armed churchgoer who stopped a gunman who fatally shot two people in a White Settlement church last month will receive the state's highest honor at the governor's mansion on Monday.

Jack Wilson, the head of a volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, took out an armed man who killed two men as services began on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Wilson will be awarded the Governor's Medal of Courage, the state's highest civilian honor, which is bestowed upon a person who displays, "great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another's life."

The gunman, identified as 43-year-old Keith Kinnunen, was known to some at the church because he'd been given food on more than one occasion. When he walked into the auditorium wearing an obvious fake beard and wig, that drew the attention of the church's volunteer security team.

A member of that team, Richard White, sat behind Kinnunen to keep an eye on him. When Kinnunen stood up and pulled out a shotgun, White apparently drew his gun as well, according to Wilson, and was fatally shot.

Kinnunen then shot Tony Wallace, a deacon standing nearby who was handing out communion, before turning toward the front of the auditorium. That's when Wilson said he had a clear shot at the man's head. He fired one round, dropping the man to the ground and ending the threat.

NBC 5 News

Wilson is not only the head of the church's security team, he trained the team and once owned a gun range and firearms school. In an interview with NBC 5, Wilson said he didn't feel like a hero, but rather that he just did what he needed to do to end a threat.

"I don't feel like I killed a human. I killed an evil. That's how I'm coping with the situation," Wilson said.

The Medal of Courage award ceremony will take place Jan. 13 at the governor's mansion in downtown Austin.