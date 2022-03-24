Man Who Strangled 23-Year-Old Woman Charged With Murder

A man has been charged with murder after strangling a woman in an apartment complex in Lewisville on Friday, police said.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, officers received a call about an unconscious person inside an apartment at the Oak Forest Apartment complex, located at 1531 South SH 121 at approximately 8:45 p.m. on March 18.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the body of 23-year-old Aiyah Ashanti Roseborough at the scene.

On March 19, officers arrested 23-year-old Dion Cortez Jones without incident in connection with Roseborough's death, police said.

According to police, Jones later confessed to investigators that he and Roseborough got into a fight at which point Jones strangled her.

Police said Jones has been charged with murder and is currently being held in the Denton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.