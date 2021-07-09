Man Who Shot Officer During Traffic Stop Arrested in Arkansas

A man who shot a police officer during a traffic stop on June 13 is has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated robbery, police say.

Royce Edward Wood is currently being held in in Wise County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

Wood and his girlfriend, Tiffany Caswell, 32, were arrested in Mountain View, Arkansas at the Dogwood Motel on June 24.

According to police, officers received a tip regarding the whereabouts of Wood and Caswell.

Caswell was wanted on a warrant for aggravated robbery after allegedly participating in a home invasion robbery on June 13.

Wood, 43, was wanted on warrants charging him with the same aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant resulting from the shooting of a Rhome police officer on June 14.

The incident occurred when Wise County sheriff's deputies and Rhome police pulled over two people on a motorcycle, one of whom matched the suspect description in a home invasion in the area Saturday night, near the intersection Farm-to-Market roads 407 and 2264, according to Akin.

Akin said Wood, the driver of the motorcycle got off the bike and fired "a couple of shots" at officers. A Rhome police officer was subsequently struck in the leg.

The injured officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in stable condition, police said.

Wood was able to elude police officers, prompting authorities to issue a statewide Blue Alert.

The Blue Alert was discontinued on June 16, but authorities continued to search for Wood.

The Stone County Sheriff, Mountain View police, the 16th Drug Task Force, and ADC canine units all helped United States marshals in arresting Wood and Caswell.

Both Wood and Caswell were held in the Stone County Sheriff's department jail until they were moved to Wise County Jail.